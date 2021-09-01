Alchemix 1-Day Volume Reaches $24.49 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Alchemix has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for $452.22 or 0.00915110 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemix has a market cap of $128.28 million and approximately $24.49 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00058449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00139811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.82 or 0.00833367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00048508 BTC.

About Alchemix

ALCX is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.