Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Sets New 1-Year High at $209.57

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $209.57 and last traded at $209.08, with a volume of 19361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 329,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,925,991.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $561,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.