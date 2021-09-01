Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at CSFB from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.43.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.67. 649,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$17.83 and a 1-year high of C$22.67. The company has a market cap of C$12.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

