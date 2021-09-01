Algorand (ALGO) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002336 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $4.00 billion and $298.54 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00085590 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.01 or 0.00366989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00016673 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003790 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,756,513,300 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,989,570 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

