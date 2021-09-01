Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.9% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 100,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,888,000 after acquiring an additional 82,235 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 140,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,919,000 after buying an additional 31,267 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.28. 29,427,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,530,631. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

