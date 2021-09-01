Alien Worlds (TLM) Market Cap Reaches $300.59 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $300.59 million and $164.15 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00065775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00134483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00159765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.97 or 0.07345048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,196.36 or 0.99217423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.31 or 0.00996998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.65 or 0.00802146 BTC.

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

