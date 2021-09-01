Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATD.B. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.53.

TSE:ATD.B traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 786,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.27. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$36.03 and a 12-month high of C$52.28. The stock has a market cap of C$54.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

