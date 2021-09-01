Allegion plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

Allegion has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ALLE stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.55. The company had a trading volume of 529,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a one year low of $94.01 and a one year high of $145.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.40.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,125. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 226,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.95.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

