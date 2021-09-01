Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 2,320 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of TechTarget worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TechTarget by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after buying an additional 263,197 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 219,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in TechTarget by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 116,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $1,410,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,159. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.98. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.36 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. TechTarget’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

