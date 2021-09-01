Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 40,534 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,534 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.26% of First Business Financial Services worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FBIZ. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

FBIZ stock opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $241.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.08. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at $58,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Business Financial Services Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

