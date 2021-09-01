Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 10,400 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of AdaptHealth worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,595,000 after buying an additional 3,049,727 shares in the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,033,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,735,000 after buying an additional 471,539 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,356,000 after buying an additional 244,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after buying an additional 734,956 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

AHCO stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

