Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,360 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Triumph Bancorp worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBK. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.93. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.