Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 67,368 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,368 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Steelcase worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Steelcase by 443.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Steelcase by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCS opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.42. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

