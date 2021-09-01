Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 9,310 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Fulgent Genetics worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,872,000 after purchasing an additional 601,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,934,000 after buying an additional 292,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after buying an additional 71,596 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $5,190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 43.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after buying an additional 51,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.49. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.26.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $116,331.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $374,054 in the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

