Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys New Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Stem as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Stem in the first quarter worth $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Stem alerts:

STEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

STEM stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.