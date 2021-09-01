Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys Shares of 285,769 Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 285,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.82% of Broadscale Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ SCLE opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Broadscale Acquisition Profile

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.