Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of MGE Energy worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 28,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in MGE Energy by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of MGEE opened at $80.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.28. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.70 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.48%. Analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.