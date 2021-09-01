Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,929,000 after buying an additional 2,296,314 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,699 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,880,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,435,000 after purchasing an additional 789,947 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,354,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,497,000 after purchasing an additional 203,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,243,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,224 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PBA opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.73%.

PBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.