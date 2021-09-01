Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Cryoport worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYRX. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after buying an additional 1,312,860 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after buying an additional 659,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after buying an additional 493,306 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,584,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,920 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 204,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $600,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,912.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $625,681.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,126,343 shares of company stock worth $67,432,280. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 0.90. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

