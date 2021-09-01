Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Morningstar by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $4,043,730.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,356,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,108,368.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.23, for a total value of $118,005.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,989.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,206 shares of company stock valued at $67,459,730 over the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar stock opened at $267.99 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $271.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

