Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Mercury General worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Mercury General in the first quarter worth $3,860,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mercury General by 95.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 2,027.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,467,000 after acquiring an additional 193,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

NYSE:MCY opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.