Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.25% of National Bank worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 32.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 5.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1,153.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

NBHC stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.02. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NBHC shares. DA Davidson raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

