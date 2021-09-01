Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,588 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of RadNet worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,067,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 40,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 65,111 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in RadNet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 685,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in RadNet by 32.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 114,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RDNT stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

