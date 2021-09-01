Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of GrowGeneration worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in GrowGeneration by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 279,937 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRWG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.63 and a beta of 2.88.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

