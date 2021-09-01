Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of REGENXBIO worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The company had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

