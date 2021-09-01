Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.79 Million Stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.81% of Coastal Financial worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after buying an additional 37,572 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 25,893 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 114.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 42,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 27.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 77,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCB. TheStreet raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $352.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $23.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

