Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at $110,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLF opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.93. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

