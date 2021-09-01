Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Provident Financial Services worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,471 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In other news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

