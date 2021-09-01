Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Granite Construction worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GVA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

