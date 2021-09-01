Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

