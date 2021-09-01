Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWTX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,187,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $31,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,120,284 shares of company stock worth $80,058,603. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.70. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

