Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 278.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,966 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of bluebird bio worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 123.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 205.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after acquiring an additional 877,146 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at $26,381,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 2,729.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 524,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 506,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at $14,481,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of BLUE opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.67. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $61.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.