Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 148.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,071 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of Leslie’s worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 48.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

LESL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

LESL opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,168,767.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. Insiders sold a total of 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372 over the last three months.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

