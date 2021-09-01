Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of PRA Group worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRAA opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.39. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

