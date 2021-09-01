Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $2.93 Million in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of JFrog at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 7,405.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

FROG opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.75. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

