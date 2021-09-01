Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 378,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Bionano Genomics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.93. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 388.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

