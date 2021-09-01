Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 11,100 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Option Care Health worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth about $1,534,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 70.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

OPCH stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

