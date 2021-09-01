Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 4,680 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Rinet Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $89,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,485 shares of company stock worth $1,235,578 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

EPAY stock opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.