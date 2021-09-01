Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $184,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,639 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNDM opened at $112.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.67 and its 200 day moving average is $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2,243.85 and a beta of 0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

