Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 112,160 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of AMC Networks worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 67,556 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The company had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

