Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 139,301 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,301 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EQH opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

