Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 245,180 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.36% of Citi Trends worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 17.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at about $36,515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 336.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after buying an additional 267,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at about $12,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

CTRN stock opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $799.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average is $86.03. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRN. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In other news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

