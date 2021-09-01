Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $2.71 Million Position in Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.51% of Rice Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter worth $60,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter worth $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter worth $125,000. 49.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rice Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Rice Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RICE opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Rice Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.

Rice Acquisition Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.