Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of BWX Technologies worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after buying an additional 74,394 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4,116.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,693,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $64,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,307.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $578,844. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BWXT opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

