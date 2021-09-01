Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $164.83 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $521.64 million and $164.83 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002708 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00046297 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003265 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002572 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002592 BTC.

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

