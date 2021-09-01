Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Update

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the July 29th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:APT remained flat at $$8.08 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,773. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.18. The company has a market cap of $106.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.62. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 20.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $134,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,531.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 60.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 16.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 78,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 59.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

