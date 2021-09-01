Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet stock traded up $7.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,916.84. 776,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,387. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,700.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,414.98. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,183 shares of company stock worth $351,034,771. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

