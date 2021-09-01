Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,886 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $356,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,782,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,202,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,689,000 after acquiring an additional 60,241 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $14.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,923.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,692.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,411.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,929.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total transaction of $32,545,399.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $32,545,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 475,183 shares of company stock valued at $351,034,771. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

