Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is First National Trust Co’s 10th Largest Position

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $10.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,903.99. 59,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,844. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,919.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,641.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,372.44. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

