Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $95,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock traded up $10.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,904.31. 1,082,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,248. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,641.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,372.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

